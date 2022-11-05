Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.76.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,628,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,121. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after buying an additional 2,093,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

