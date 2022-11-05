Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.50 million-$274.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.60 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,628,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.76.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,408,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 240,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 240,860 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,782,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

