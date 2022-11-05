Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.34 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.76.

NYSE:NET traded down $9.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,628,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,121. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

