CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

