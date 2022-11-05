CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $359,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $2,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.