Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ PCSA opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.