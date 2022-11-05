Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

NYSE PGR opened at $126.62 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $130.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

