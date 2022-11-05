Cognex Co. (CGNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 2nd

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Cognex has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,043. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 115,435 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 54.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,736 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

