Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,043. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,762,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 115,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,757,000 after acquiring an additional 122,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,084,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after acquiring an additional 158,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

