Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $46.04. 1,718,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $84.77.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cognex by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

