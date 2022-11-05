Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

