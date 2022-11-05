Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Cohen & Steers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.