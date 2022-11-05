Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $25,646.15 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cohu Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

About Cohu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 382,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after buying an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 34.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after acquiring an additional 465,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

