Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COHU. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. Cohu has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cohu by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohu by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cohu by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cohu by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

