CoinField Coin Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $77.67 million and $149.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.29 or 0.31441464 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012280 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.