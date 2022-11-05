Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 31,423 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 587.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,620,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,522. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

