Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.83. 1,806,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

