Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 0.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco Announces Dividend

GGG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

