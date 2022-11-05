Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.47. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

