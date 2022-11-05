Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $158.95. The stock had a trading volume of 360,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average of $158.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

