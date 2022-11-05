Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,287 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 109.8% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 64.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 919,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,694,000 after purchasing an additional 360,541 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.75. 5,738,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.36. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.