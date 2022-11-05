Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,030,000 after acquiring an additional 577,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $42,060,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,581,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,033 shares of company stock worth $5,968,196. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.39. 836,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,686. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $191.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

