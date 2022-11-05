Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 341,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,180,000 after buying an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

NYSE YUM traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

