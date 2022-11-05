Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.72.

Shares of APD stock traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.38 and a 200 day moving average of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

