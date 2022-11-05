Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,961,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,368,288. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

