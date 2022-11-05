Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

COLL traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $18.84. 380,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,239 shares of company stock valued at $778,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 178,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 817,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

