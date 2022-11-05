Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $38.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 33,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 826,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,341,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,422 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

