Comparing MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MonotaRO and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MonotaRO N/A N/A N/A Bankinter 57.49% 8.83% 0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MonotaRO and Bankinter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MonotaRO 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bankinter 1 2 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Bankinter has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Bankinter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bankinter is more favorable than MonotaRO.

This table compares MonotaRO and Bankinter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MonotaRO $1.73 billion 4.21 $159.71 million N/A N/A Bankinter $2.43 billion 2.13 $1.58 billion N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than MonotaRO.

Dividends

MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Volatility and Risk

MonotaRO has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bankinter beats MonotaRO on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies. The company also provides building hardware products, building materials, and painting interior supplies; air conditioning/electrical equipment materials/electrical materials; piping/water supply/pump/pneumatic/hydraulic equipment/hose products; mechanical parts; control equipment/solder/static electricity countermeasure supplies; screws/bolts/nails/materials; car/truck supplies; motorcycle/bicycle supplies; kitchen equipment/kitchen products/store supplies; scientific research and development/clean room supplies; and medical/long-term care products. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. The company also offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 379 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

