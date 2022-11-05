Compass Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.3% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.77. 14,265,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

