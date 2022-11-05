Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global Payments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2,448,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 293,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 293,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,767. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

