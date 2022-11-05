Compass Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15,929.2% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,877. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

