Compound Dai (CDAI) Trading Up 0% This Week

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $556.77 million and $5.76 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.97 or 0.31359287 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai’s launch date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

