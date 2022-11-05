Conflux Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $85.93 million and $4.12 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00328287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00123318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00742844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00582720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00231063 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.04135585 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,477,911.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.