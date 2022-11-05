Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. 1,969,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,626. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

