Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.