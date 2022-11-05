Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.60

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and traded as low as $18.32. Consumers Bancorp shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 3,150 shares trading hands.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97.

Consumers Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

