Contrasting Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and Cadre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadre 0 1 7 0 2.88

Earnings & Valuation

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.73%. Cadre has a consensus target price of $26.71, indicating a potential downside of 10.95%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Cadre.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Cadre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,960.52 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Cadre $427.29 million 2.62 $12.66 million ($0.24) -124.99

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Cadre -1.59% 7.60% 1.97%

Summary

Cadre beats Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

