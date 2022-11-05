Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Core Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Chardan Capital lowered Core Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Core Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 6.28.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at 0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.53. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of 0.14 and a 1-year high of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 163.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 152.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 445.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

