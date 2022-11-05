CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 59.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CORR stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

