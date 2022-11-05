Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2-17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.31 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. 5,373,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

