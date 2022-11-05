Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.33 billion. Corteva also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Corteva Trading Down 2.4 %

CTVA traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.37. 5,373,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,275. Corteva has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

