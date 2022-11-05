Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $329.86 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.37 billion and approximately $329.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.27 or 0.00071625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00091461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00026055 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006826 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

