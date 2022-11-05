Cosmos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $348.81 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $15.55 or 0.00072896 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.45 billion and $348.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00092908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00026243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006842 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

