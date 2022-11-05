Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) PT Lowered to $13.00

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Costamare Stock Performance

NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Costamare by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 12.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costamare during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

