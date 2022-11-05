Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Coterra Energy Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,514,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coterra Energy Company Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coterra Energy (CTRA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.