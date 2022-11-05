Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,514,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

