Cowen Cuts Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $25.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.73.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Enovix has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $89,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,381,765.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,614,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $89,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,381,765.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 113.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after buying an additional 1,499,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enovix by 401.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 779,033 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 507.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 711,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.