Cowen Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $70.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:CDAY opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $125.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,988 shares of company stock worth $2,891,617. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 616,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $26,334,000.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.