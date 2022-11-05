Cowen Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $70.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

CDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Shares of CDAY opened at $60.56 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $125.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,988 shares of company stock worth $2,891,617 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

