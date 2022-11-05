CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

CRA International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRA International to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $831.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

