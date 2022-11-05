Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

